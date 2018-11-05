5 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Makhanya 'Over the Moon' At MSL Call-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sibonelo Makhanya was over the moon to be selected by the Cape Town Blitz at the Mzansi Super League Draft that took place on October 17.

The 22-year-old was picked up in the 12th round by coach Ashwell Prince and joins best friend and house-mate Andile Phehlukwayo in the squad. The Proteas all-rounder was the Cape Town Blitz' first-round pick.

"First of all, I was wishing to get in, and then when I got called for the Cape Town Blitz, I was over the moon. Andile [Phehlukwayo] was the first guy to message me, telling me that we are going to have a great time and it's going to be amazing," Makhanya said.

"It's Cape Town, the people are very friendly and outgoing, there is so much to do and it's just beautiful. It's got this foreign vibe about it and it's almost like a holiday destination.

"For the first time, it is going to be lovely to play with the crowd on my side because they are not the greatest when you are playing against their team. They are very passionate and I am looking forward to fueling their fire," he added.

The all-rounder is looking forward to playing alongside Proteas Dale Steyn, Quinton de Kock, England International Dawid Malan and West Indian Samuel Badree, while also linking up once again with one of his World Cup-winning SA Under-19 teammates.

"Those are some massive names that one can only learn a wealth of experience from. I'm also looking forward to joining up again with Jason Smith - who I played SA U-19 with, and I think it's going to be loads of fun," he stated.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Vlakfontein Murders - Case Postponed to Next Week

The highly publicised Vlakfontein murder case has been postponed to November 12 for a formal bail application. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.