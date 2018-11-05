Uganda: Five On the Run After Dropping Piglets At Bank of Uganda

Police are searching for five people suspected to have dropped two piglets at Bank of Uganda (BoU), Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said on Monday that they were called by some people at BoU reporting to them that piglets had been dropped outside the bank with placards castigating its officials over corruption and theft.

Police said the piglets were picked and are currently kept at Kampala Central Police Station.

"We have two piglets at CPS but the youth who dropped them took off. We are looking for them and they'll be charged with violation of animal rights," said Mr Owoyesigyire.

This comes at a time when Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) is investigating into the closure and sale of seven commercial banks by the Bank of Uganda.