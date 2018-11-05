Southern Africa: Rethinking SADC Borders - the Case of Lesotho

analysis

Instead of endless mediation for reforms, should SADC and the AU consider a referendum to give all the people a voice to decide whether Lesotho's borders should be opened to allow free trade, education and healthcare for the masses?

"Why do we have a border gate to Lesotho, considering that the people of Lesotho are in South Africa? This also applies to Botswana and Swaziland."

This statement by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has added fuel to the already fierce debate about the independence of Lesotho -- a country already in political and security intensive care.

Shivambu uttered this statement while he was addressing an EFF political induction session a while back. The question may have been rhetorical but it seems to have elicited many responses. Among them are those taking the opportunity to react to the recent allegations of his younger brother's involvement in the VBS scandal. They say he wants to continue looting in other countries. He has since disputed those allegations and the EFF stands by him.

These hecklers also accuse the fighters of threatening the sovereignty of Lesotho and other countries.

"Funny to me because this is exactly what the British wanted when they formed the...