Nigeria: Okorocha's Son-in-Law Tackles Oshiomhole, Insists On His Candidature

The chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor, Uche Nwosu, has described as unfortunate, comments by the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Nwosu said this while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

The chairman of the APC and the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, have been exchanging insults following the results of the party's primaries.

The governor is aggrieved his candidate, Mr Nwosu, his son-in-law, was not named the party's candidate.

While Mr Okorocha is accusing the chairman of destroying the party, the chairman has continued to say he stands for the party and for all party members and would not aid Mr Okorocha put up his son-in-law.

The National Working Committee of the APC named Hope Uzodinma as its governorship candidate in Imo state after initially cancelling the results that produced him and conducting a fresh primary which Mr Uzodinma opted out of.

Mr Nwosu had expressed shock over the party's decision to name Mr Uzodinma as its candidate after cancelling the governorship primary election conducted on October 1 in Imo, supervised by the Ahmed Gulak-led election committee.

Mr Nwosu, however, insists he is the candidate of the party and no one can take that from him.

He said he will succeed his father-in-law as governor in 2019 as there is no law that makes it an offence for someone to seek election to office because he or she is related to an occupant of such office.

"I won that (primary) election. I remain the candidate of the APC and nobody can take it away from me. It might take a while but let me state it and state it clearly, I am the candidate of the APC and by the special grace of God, come 2019, I have no doubt that I will be the governor of Imo State," he said.

He said the claim by Mr Oshiomhole that the APC National Working Committee under his leadership upheld the result of the primary submitted by the chairman of the Imo State governorship primaries, Ahmed Gulak, was "fraudulent".

He said he won the primary earlier conducted by a majority of the members of the Ahmed Gulak panel after the cancelled result.

He also insisted he won the second election conducted by the Ibrahim Agbabiaka committee.

"The APC NWC set up the committee led by General Agbabiaka and they came to Owerri to conduct another primary, which I won," he said.

"The committee sent their report to the NWC, and the national committee approved the result."