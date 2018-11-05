Africa: Ethiopia Launches Visa-On-Arrival for Africa

Ethiopia has launched a visa-on-arrival service for all African travellers.

The service, effective from November 1, 2018, aims at making it easy for Africans to visit the country that hosts the African Union (AU) headquarters.

It was launched at a ceremony held at the AU Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

Seven decades

"It is truly an honour and a special privilege to witness this historic and truly inspirational day," said the CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr Tewolde Gebremariam.

"Ethiopian Airlines has been bringing Africa together and closer to the world for over seven decades. Today, Ethiopian Airlines flies to 60 African destinations and connects the continent to over 50 major international cities in 5 continents.

"Visa on arrival for fellow African brothers and sisters and more importantly, visa online, will greatly boost cross-border tourism, trade and investment, further deepening African integration," he said.

Mr Tewolde noted that the Ethiopian Airlines Group commanded the lion's share of the intra-African network.

National carrier

"Thanks to its unwavering commitments and efforts to bridge the air connectivity vacuum in the African skies, today Ethiopian serves 59 cities across the continent, commanding the lion's share of the intra-African network," Mr Tewolde said.

The Ethiopian Immigration and Nationality Affairs Main Department, in collaboration with the national carrier, launched an e-visa service for all international visitors to Ethiopia in June.