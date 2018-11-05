Eritrea: Barentu Referral Hospital Providing Commendable Services

Barentu — Dr. Yacob Hassan, Medical Director of the Barentu Referral Hospital, indicated that the hospital is working to provide efficient health services to the public.

During the first half of 2018, Barentu Referral Hospital, built on 13.6 hectares and equipped with modern medical equipment and facilities, has provided medical service to about 20000 outpatients and 2500 inpatients.

Indicating that the hospital is providing commendable services to pregnant mothers and children, Dr. Yacob stated that the hospital is also providing patients with free eye treatments and eyeglasses.

Dr. Yacob went on to say that the hospital has 9 medical doctors, 135 health practitioners, and 70 individuals engaged in administrative activities.