Uganda: Four Girls Miss Ple After Being Married Off

Four female candidates who registered to sit this year's Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) have failed to show up at their respective examination centres in Oyam District after they were reportedly married off in Primary Seven.

The girls whose names have been withheld include; one from Iceme Sub -county, two from Loro and another from Kamdini Sub-county.

Ms Jannet Achol, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Oyam, said the four girls never appeared to sit for the PLE which started Monday, with mathematics in the morning.

"My office has received reports that the four girls never showed up for the examinations because they were married off but they would have been allowed by UNEB to sit for the exams even if they are already pregnant," she explained.

The DEO said many girls are dropping out of school because some parents are desperate for money and will stop at nothing to marry their daughters off.

"The number of girls who have not turned up for PLE could go up since I am still filling the report from different schools in the district," she added.

Statistics from Oyam education department shows that a total of 5,972 candidates including 2,023 Girls and 3,949 boys registered to sit PLE this year in 102 sitting centres in the district.

The data further shows an increment of 637 of registered pupils for 2018 Primary PLE as compared to the 5,335 of year 2017.

Primary seven candidates across the country are sitting for their Primary Leaving Examination on November 5 and 6.

Meanwhile in some parts of Wakiso District, exams started late.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, the PLE supervisor at Budo Junior School Ms Eron Kintu said the candidates started writing their Mathematics paper at 9.45am after the exams distributor delivered them late.

"The School head teacher, Mr Ernest Kavulu handed over all the candidates to us at 8.00am and we started checking them and by 9:00am, all candidates were in their seats waiting to write their paper. After about 30 minutes, the distributer delivered the paper and candidates started writing their first paper at exactly 9.45am which is not good but they are all in good health. No Examination fever and hope everything will move on smoothly," said Ms Kintu.

The District Education Officer, Mr Fredrick Kiyingi said they had deployed scouts to monitor examination in a bid to curb exam malpractice.

Minister for primary Education Rosemary Senidde also warned schools and head teachers against exam malpractice.

