5 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Former Mayor Arrested Over Theft of Solar Panels Donated By Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dennis Ssebwami

Former Buvuma Town Council mayor has been arrested for allegedly stealing two solar panels donated by government.

The stolen solar panels -250 watts each and two batteries of 200 watts -which were donated to the town council by Ministry of Water and Environment in August this year were being used to pump water from Bubere cell which serves the entire town council.

The solar panels were sent after leaders complained that the generator they were using was consuming a lot of fuel.

Ssezibwa Regional Police spokesperson, Ms Helen Butoto, told Daily Monitor on Monday that the suspect's arrest followed the disappearance of two solar panels at the water supply centre which were later found with a boda-boda rider who told police that he was keeping them on behalf of the station manager. The suspect has been a station manager at the two water supply sources in the town council.

" We arrested him after receiving a tipoff from a watchman who guards the water supply centre that the suspect asked for keys that opens the gate at night and within a few minutes, he [the watchman] saw a boda-boda carrying solar panels bypassing him and he noted the number plate," She said.

She said they first arrested the boda-boda rider who led them to the ex-mayor.

"When the suspect was asked to report to the police station for interrogation, he told us that his bosses in Wakiso District gave him authority to take the panels. However, when we consulted them, they denied the allegations prompting his arrest.

[email protected]

Uganda

Ugandan Govt Starts Ebola Vaccinations

Uganda will today, and for the very first time, start vaccination against the deadly Ebola haemorrhagic fever (EHF) as a… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.