Uganda: Former Mayor Arrested Over Theft of Solar Panels Donated By Government

Former Buvuma Town Council mayor has been arrested for allegedly stealing two solar panels donated by government.

The stolen solar panels -250 watts each and two batteries of 200 watts -which were donated to the town council by Ministry of Water and Environment in August this year were being used to pump water from Bubere cell which serves the entire town council.

The solar panels were sent after leaders complained that the generator they were using was consuming a lot of fuel.

Ssezibwa Regional Police spokesperson, Ms Helen Butoto, told Daily Monitor on Monday that the suspect's arrest followed the disappearance of two solar panels at the water supply centre which were later found with a boda-boda rider who told police that he was keeping them on behalf of the station manager. The suspect has been a station manager at the two water supply sources in the town council.

" We arrested him after receiving a tipoff from a watchman who guards the water supply centre that the suspect asked for keys that opens the gate at night and within a few minutes, he [the watchman] saw a boda-boda carrying solar panels bypassing him and he noted the number plate," She said.

She said they first arrested the boda-boda rider who led them to the ex-mayor.

"When the suspect was asked to report to the police station for interrogation, he told us that his bosses in Wakiso District gave him authority to take the panels. However, when we consulted them, they denied the allegations prompting his arrest.

