5 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: India Veep Hails Thriving Malawi, Bilateral Ties

By Mphatso Nkuonera- Mana

The Vice President, of the Republic of India. Shri Venkaiah Naidu, has said the bilateral relations between Malawi and India continues to grow because of the common shared vision of development the two governments have enjoyed from time immemorial.

Naidu made the remarks on Sunday during an audience with Indian nationals in the diaspora at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

"Our strong bilateral ties are cemented by a common vision of developing the citizenry; some key areas include agriculture, health, education and culture.

"It is the wish of the Indian government to see Malawi develope in all spheres including economically so that in years to come she should be able to finance many development projects on her own, as President Peter Mutharika is doing," he said.

The Vice President added that the Indian government will continue supporting Malawi as one of its philosophies is to care and share for the good continuity of life as wanted by Mahatma Gandhi.

He further urged Indian citizens living in the country to abide by the laws of the land in order to live harmoniously and develop themselves by employing a hardworking spirit in all their endeavors.

"Respect the rules of this land, including their customs and traditions as we live in a multicultural society where cultural diversity is a must," he said.

However, the Veep encouraged Indians to maintain their mother tongue, and preserve their culture like dressing and food among others.

"The mother tongue is like an eyesight while the acquired language is like sunglasses, and indeed hygiene is better than health. I therefore ask you to keep these philosophies," he appealed.

Naidu later advised the visibly cheerful gathering with most of them clad in their cultural dressing to fear God for continued good health and peace.

On Monday Naidu is expected to launch the India for Humanity Program and the Camp of Fitment Jaipur Foot for the beneficiaries identified by the government of Malawi at BICC.

