5 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi/Namibia: Pasuwa Says Nyasa Bullets Need to Improve for CAF - to Face Namibian Side

By Chem'bwana Nkolokosa

"We have lots of things to improve", coach Callisto Pasuwa's message to his champions-elect Nyasa Big Bullets squad if they want to be 'real contenders' in the 2019/10 CAF continental club tournament.

Pasuwa has vowed to improve his side, despite Bullets moving within sniffing distance of the TNM Super League title after beating TN Stars 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean tactician, though glad to have mantained an unbeaten run, said the team needs to improve.

"So far, so good. But there is a lot we need to do. We need to be compact when going forward and when defending," he said.

Pasuwa wants his side's standards to be higher.

"We have a lot of things to improve, we a re a good side but we want to be real contender in CAF," he said.

On Saturday, first-half goals from Chiukepo Msowoya - in the 14th minute and Nelson Kangunje in the 20th minute - ensured that the leaders keep their title campaign momentum.

Bullets now have 61 points from 25 games.

Silver are on position two with 52 points from 27 games.

Meanwhile, unconfimed reports indicate Bullets have been drawn against Namibian side African Stars in the preminary round of th CAF competition.

The People's Team will host the Namibian side in the first leg on November 27/28 and the return leg will be played a week later.

