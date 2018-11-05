Malawi: Nankhumwa Unpacks DPP Ambitious Plans for Ndirande

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) southern region vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa whipped up support for the party when thousands of Blantyre Ndirande and Malabada residents filled the Nyambadwe School Ground on Sunday, November 4 2018 during a mass rally as a massive show of strength where he unveiled ambitious plans which government would initiate.

Nankhumwa expressed personal gratitude to the people of the area and surrounding communities for turning out in large numbers never seen before in the recent past.

"I am immensely humbled; please accept my deepest gratitude," he said.

He also said President Peter Mutharika expresses his deepest gratitude to the people of the area for their unwavering support to the DPP over the years.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Leader of the House in Parliament, noted that many political parties have attempted to snatch people's support away from DPP, "but the people of Ndirande Malabada have remained solidly behind the DPP and its leadership".

"There is no doubt in President Mutharika's mind that come May 21 2019, the people of Ndirande Malabada would, again, massively vote for APM, DPP MP and councilors," he said.

He informed the people that the President is well aware of the many challenges that the people of Ndirande and Malabada face, which has led to poor livelihood amongst residents, including poor water supply and sanitation, poor electricity supply, bad roads and high employment rate among the youths, he said.

"The President is also aware that the Chimseu-Malaysia Road, which extends to Machinjiri, is in a dilapidated state. Government will ensure that this road is rehabilitated immediately to ensure easy mobility of people and goods, including the Majiga-Zambia Road," he said.

On youth unemployment, he said government will soon start disbursing loans to potential young men and women to set up their own businesses.

"Additionally, government intends to construct Ndirande Community Technical College as one of the most significant development projects aimed at uplifting young people's livelihood. It is government's expectation that youths in Ndirande would be trained in various technical skills and that they will be able to set up their own businesses and secure employment," he said.

According to Nankhumwa, other development initiatives in the area that government plans to undertake include the construction of a state-of-the-art multi-storey and spacious Ndirande Central Market, a sports and recreation complex "to keep our youths busy with sporting activities thereby avoid indulging themselves in promiscuity, drug and alcohol abuse and other immoral behaviour."

He also said the government will construct modern hospital, rehabilitation of all primary schools, including Chitsime, Blantyre Girls, Nyambadwe and Ndirande Hill, and construction of a modern minibus terminal in Ndirande.

The minister also acknowledged the existence of challenges emanating from poor electricity supply, which impacts negatively on the people's various businesses that rely on electricity.

"President Mutharika is aware that most people in Ndirande are artisans--motor vehicle mechanics, barbers, hairdressers and carpenters, among others--they can hardly survive without reliable power supply. We will soon see the back of blackouts in the country as a result of the solutions the DPP government is implementing.

"Among other projects, government gave a go-ahead for the construction of a coal-fired thermal plant at Kammwamba, which is expected to wire into the grid over 3000 Megawatts of electricity.

"The President has announced that his government also plans to add another 80 megawatts to the national grid by March 2019 and that soon. The President is well aware that energy is key to economic growth and electricity empowers Malawians to invest in businesses to generate income," he said.

Among other notable speakers at the rally were senior chief Kapeni, presidential advisor on political affairs, Francis Mphepo, DPP national director of women and home affairs minister Cecilia Chazama, DPP southern region governor Mchacha, MP for Blantyre Malabada, Aaron Sangala, MP for Blantyre Kabula, Rashid Gaffar and information minister Nicholas Dausi.

They all urged the people of Ndirande and Malabada to vote for President Peter Mutharika and DPP MPs and councillors for continued social and economic development.