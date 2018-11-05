5 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Queens in Europe Donate to Queen's Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawian women social networking group based in Europe called Malawi Queens in Europe has donated clothes groceries to the postnatal ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

The group which was born from their Facebook discussion forum, donated groceries such as sugar laundry and washing soap to 100 mothers in the ward.

Presenting the donation, Scotland-based Norah Chiwaula McLintock said the disapora women agreed to mobilise resources to reach out to the needy.

"We have to encourage charity and share with the underprivileged," she said.

Chiwaula said the clothes were donated by members of Malawi Queens in Europe group based in UK and that Amophi Shipping Company owned by Amos Phiri in England shipped the materials for free.

She also pledged the group's continued support to the hospital and was grateful to be given a chance to name one of the babies born on the day.

Postnatal ward Sister-In-charge, Selina Chikuyu, called on other well wishers to come forward with assistance as the hospital is facing numerous challenges.

Malawians in diaspora has been giving various donations to QECH. Last year, the Adult Emergency and Trauma Centre (AETC) of QECH received a donation of 15 wheelchairs from Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas) which is a grouping of Malawians based in United Kingdom.

Mahecas has previously been involved in donation of medical equipment at QECH's dental department and other general supplies in health facilities in Mzimba, Mulanje and Nsanje.

Malawi's health care system continues to face enormous challenges hampering quality health service delivery mainly due to inadequate funding.

Malawi

Malawi Women Hold Assembly for Development Manifesto

Women Legal Resources Centre in collaboration with seven other organizations will this Monday, November 5 2018 hold the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.