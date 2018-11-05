Malawi Queens in Europe Donate to Queen's Hospital

Malawian women social networking group based in Europe called Malawi Queens in Europe has donated clothes groceries to the postnatal ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

The group which was born from their Facebook discussion forum, donated groceries such as sugar laundry and washing soap to 100 mothers in the ward.

Presenting the donation, Scotland-based Norah Chiwaula McLintock said the disapora women agreed to mobilise resources to reach out to the needy.

"We have to encourage charity and share with the underprivileged," she said.

Chiwaula said the clothes were donated by members of Malawi Queens in Europe group based in UK and that Amophi Shipping Company owned by Amos Phiri in England shipped the materials for free.

She also pledged the group's continued support to the hospital and was grateful to be given a chance to name one of the babies born on the day.

Postnatal ward Sister-In-charge, Selina Chikuyu, called on other well wishers to come forward with assistance as the hospital is facing numerous challenges.

Malawians in diaspora has been giving various donations to QECH. Last year, the Adult Emergency and Trauma Centre (AETC) of QECH received a donation of 15 wheelchairs from Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas) which is a grouping of Malawians based in United Kingdom.

Mahecas has previously been involved in donation of medical equipment at QECH's dental department and other general supplies in health facilities in Mzimba, Mulanje and Nsanje.

Malawi's health care system continues to face enormous challenges hampering quality health service delivery mainly due to inadequate funding.