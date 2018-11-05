Tanzania: Dar-Moro Electric Train Ready By December Next Year

THE first construction phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), estimated as more than 30 per cent, has been completed and that prompts the government to declare that electric train transport from Dar e Salaam to Morogoro will commence by December, 2019.

The revelation was made today in Dar es Salaam by the Director General of Information Department and Government's Chief Spokesperson Dr Hassan Abbas, while detailing a dossier on the achievements of Fifth Phase government, under President John PombeMagufuli since he ascended to power now exactly three years ago.

Addressing reporters, Dr Abbas said the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) was one of the mega projects that the government is implementing, adding that its speed of implementation is a testimony that its Dar es Salaam-Morogoro phase would be completed by the end of next year.

Equally, the State's spokesperson citing the industrial sector, pointed out that it has created new 26,000 job opportunities, and stimulated economic growth in comparison to other African and East African Community member states.

"The country has been improving in revenue collection and jumped from 850bn/- per month to 1.2 trn/- per month," he noted.

Other areas, Dr Abbas said since DrMagufuli ascended to the throne, include health services' provisions, and free education, which have improved in Primary and Secondary Schools as well as timely releases of loans to university students, saying: "Something that has ended boycotts and strikes at the institutions."