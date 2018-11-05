5 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rassie Calls in the Cavalry Ahead of France Test

Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw and Vincent Koch have joined the Springbok squad in Paris and are all available for selection for Saturday's Test against France.

De Klerk (scrumhalf) linked up with the South African squad on Monday after Le Roux (fullback), Louw (flank), Koch (prop), Mostert (lock) and Kolbe (utility back) met up with their team-mates on Sunday evening in French capital.

The nippy scrumhalf and the other European-based Springboks were not considered for the past weekend's match against England at Twickenham because that match fell outside the official international window.

De Klerk (20 Test caps) was last week named as a 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year nominee, alongside Bok team-mate Malcolm Marx (hooker).

"It's good to welcome Faf, Willie, Cheslin and the others back into the squad," said Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby.

"They bring along some valuable experience and knowledge of the European conditions and we are looking forward to working with them again. All of them will be available for selection for this weekend."

Siya Kolisi and his team-mates started their preparations for the French encounter on Monday morning. Erasmus is set announce the Springbok match 23 for the French Test on Thursday.

The match against France kicks off at 22:05 in the imposing Stade de France.

The Springboks' end-of-year tour to the northern hemisphere also includes Tests against Scotland in Edinburgh and Wales in Cardiff.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

