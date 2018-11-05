Nigeria: NUC Approves More Postgraduate Programmes for Bells University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved more postgraduate programmes for Bells University of Technology, Otta in Ogun.

The vice chancellor of the university, Jeremiah Ojediran, made this known in Otta on Monday.

Mr Ojediran said the approval was granted after a rigorous resource assessment by the NUC panel in December 2017.

He said the approval for the commencement of postgraduate academic programmes and Master degrees in full time mode were granted for six programmes, having only one course with interim accreditation status.

According to him, Architecture, being the programme with the interim status, falls under the College of Environmental Sciences.

"The result of the evaluation of the degree programmes revealed that MSc Management got 78 per cent, MBA has 80.3 per cent and MSc in Human Resource Management got 83.0 per cent.

"MSc Accounting also got 75.3 per cent and MSc Finance got 76.4 per cent," Mr Ojediran said, in a statement.

The vice-chancellor listed Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Management Technology and Urban and Regional Planning as courses fully accredited by the NUC.

