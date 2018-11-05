5 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NUC Approves More Postgraduate Programmes for Bells University

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved more postgraduate programmes for Bells University of Technology, Otta in Ogun.

The vice chancellor of the university, Jeremiah Ojediran, made this known in Otta on Monday.

Mr Ojediran said the approval was granted after a rigorous resource assessment by the NUC panel in December 2017.

He said the approval for the commencement of postgraduate academic programmes and Master degrees in full time mode were granted for six programmes, having only one course with interim accreditation status.

According to him, Architecture, being the programme with the interim status, falls under the College of Environmental Sciences.

"The result of the evaluation of the degree programmes revealed that MSc Management got 78 per cent, MBA has 80.3 per cent and MSc in Human Resource Management got 83.0 per cent.

"MSc Accounting also got 75.3 per cent and MSc Finance got 76.4 per cent," Mr Ojediran said, in a statement.

The vice-chancellor listed Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Management Technology and Urban and Regional Planning as courses fully accredited by the NUC.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Buhari Quietly Appoints Son-in-Law As Head of Border Agency

President Muhammadu Buhari has quietly appointed his son-in-law as the head of Nigeria's Border Communities Development… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.