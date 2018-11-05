5 November 2018

Nigeria: Car Accident Claims Nine People in Enugu

By Agency Report

At least nine people perished on Sunday in a car accident in Enugu, police have said.

The crash occurred along the Enugu -- Port Harcourt expressway, and left 12 people injured, the state police public relations officer told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Mr Amaraizu said the accident happened at about 8 pm at the Awgu Local Government Area end of the road.

"The incident occurred when an articulated vehicle conveying a caterpillar and a 508 mini-bus had a head-on collision.

"The passengers of the mini-bus were believed to be worshipers," he said.

Mr Amaraizu said the bodies of the nine persons had been deposited at mortuary of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku/Ozalla near Enugu.

According to him, the 12 persons critically injured had been rushed to the UNTH for medical attention.

(NAN)

