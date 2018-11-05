Sierra Leone: Mo Ibrahim Foundation - Sierra Leone Ranked 26 Out of 54 in Overall Governance

Sierra Leone scored 50.9 in overall governance, ranked 26 out of 54 countries in Africa, the Mo Ibrahim foundation says.

According to a new report launched yesterday by the foundation, Sierra Leone scored 85.8 on national security in the 2018 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), the highest among the categories measured by the foundation, while it scored very low in infrastructure, 24.

But the country tops Nigeria and Cameroon, while the report placed war torn Somalia at the bottom, scoring 13.6, followed by South Sudan.

However, a press statement from the foundation notes that public governance progress in Africa was lagging behind the needs and expectations of a growing population, composed mainly of young people.

The statement says that over the last decade Overall Governance on average maintained a moderate upward trajectory, with three out of four of Africa's citizens (71.6%) living in a country where governance has improved.

In addition, the report states that, "African governments have struggled to translate economic growth into improved Sustainable Economic Opportunity for their citizens."

The release further adds that since 2008 the African average score for Sustainable Economic Opportunity has increased by 0.1 point, or 0.2%, despite a continental increase in GDP of nearly 40% over the same period.

The statement notes that there has been virtually no progress in creating Sustainable Economic Opportunity, which remains the IIAG's worst performing and slowest improving category.

"African countries show increasing divergence in Overall Governance performance. Continental progress is mainly driven by 15 countries that have managed to accelerate their pace of improvement over the last five years. Progress is most striking in Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco and Kenya," the release adds.