Sierra Leone: Presidential Guard Testifies in Hannah Bockarie's Murder Trial

Detective Sergeant 8305 Sylvester Sheku Koroma, a Presidential Guard attached to the Office of the President at State House, yesterday testified in the on-going murder trial of two men accused to have murdered one Hannah Bockarie.

Mohamed Lamin Kamara and Paul Corn are standing trial in the High Court of Sierra Leone on two counts of conspiracy and murder, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

State Prosecutor Kabba Conteh Esq., alleges that the accused persons on 14th August 2015, at Aberdeen-Lumley Beach, conspired together with unknown individuals to murder, and murdered one Hannah Bockarie.

The witness told the court that he was attached to the Aberdeen Police Station when the incident happened, and that he recognised both accused.

He recalled on 13th August 2015, while on duty, he received a call from a guy commonly called 'Mark Fish', who informed him that he had seen a female corpse at Aberdeen beach.

He narrated that he and a colleague they went to the scene, where they met a half-naked female corpse laying on the beach with her pant halfway on her one leg.

He further revealed that he subsequently saw the first accused standing close to a nearby bar called 'Candy Beach Bar,' adding that he approached him and asked as to whether he was an employee of the said bar but the accused identified himself as the owner.

"I further asked the first accused if he was aware of any incident on that beach at that night, but he told me he was not aware of anything. I later asked him to follow me to where the corpse was lying. I asked him again if he identifies the corpse but he denied knowledge," the witness told the court.

He continued that he then requested that the first accused stay with him till he calls his boss, but his phone was low on recharge credit.

The witness narrated that the first accused gave him his phone to call his (witness) boss, adding that he requested a wrapper, which the second accused provided, to prevent onlookers from taking photos.

The witness testified that he was together with the first accused till his boss arrived at the alleged crime scene and took over the matter.

The matter continues.