Sierra Leone: President Bio Unveils First Directorate of Science, Technology & Innovation

President Julius Maada Bio Monday unveiled Sierra Leone's first Directorate of Science and Technology (DST) at State House to support government's delivery on development and boost innovation and entrepreneurship.

Chief Minister Prof. David Francis, who chaired the ceremony and had presided over its creation, said the directorate would use science, technology and innovation to deliver key government businesses in the areas of e-health, e-government, e-education and e-security.

He assured the gathering that the team of young and brilliant minds would work across government departments and agencies to change the future of Sierra Leone though science, technology and innovation, adding that it would also improve technology, create wealth, boost education and sustainable development and transform the small and poor West African nation.

Speaking at the momentous event, Chief Innovation Officer at the Directorate, Dr. Moinina David Sengeh said that science, technology and innovation were very vital to solving twenty-first century problems, adding that scientific research would produce discoveries to improve lives and societies.

The young scientist also added that prospects for technological breakthroughs could revolutionise commerce and knowledge-sharing, and disclosed that innovation would inspire people to seek new solutions to persistent problems.

Dr. Sengeh confirmed that his office had, in the last few months, collaborated across government and with other institutions in and out of Sierra Leone. He stated that his office would work with the Commissioner-General of National Revenue Authority, in particular, to introduce an Electronic Cash Register system that would help improve revenue mobilisation in the country.

He disclosed he was also working closely with the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Roads Safety Authority, where they have already used available data to discover that indeed 281,000 government vehicles were registered during the past ten years, with 4,694 unaccounted for by officials of the former government.

He promised to work with the ministries of education and health to make their functionalities effective through science, technology and innovation.

While officially declaring the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation open to the public, President Julius Maada Bio thanked Dr Sengeh for accepting his offer to join him translate his dream of transforming Sierra Leone through science, technology and innovation.

He told the gathering that he had created DST for enhanced human capacity development and to create the enabling environment for local and foreign innovators to freely invest in the country. He added that innovation was good for Sierra Leone, her economy and her people.

President Bio assured the team at DST of government's commitment to not only supporting the initiative financially, but also making sure that they deliver for the ultimate success and growth of the country.