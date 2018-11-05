30 October 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: ACC Czar Recovers Over Le5.4 Billion in Last Five Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), under the effective guidance of czar Francis Ben, has within five months recovered a whopping sum of Five Billion, Four Hundred and Sixty-Five Million, Nine Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Three Hundred and Seventy-Four Leones (Le: 5,465,911,374) from corrupt elements in society.

According to the ACC, these monies were recovered between 6 June and 29 October, with the commission now poised to pay them into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

A release from the ACC says the recoveries emanated from various corruption-related matters, including but not limited to debt collection and investigations into the Transport and Ports Management System at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay, the NASSIT ferries, double-dipping in public institutions, and refund of compensation for unused property for the construction of the Hill-side Bye-Pass Road.

The Commission added that it would not relent in ensuring that public funds are protected and where such have been stolen recovered.

Sierra Leone

Freetown Commonwealth War Graves, Medals Reconditioned

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has successfully completed the reconditioning of the war grave site at Kingtom… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.