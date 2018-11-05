Sierra Leone: ACC Czar Recovers Over Le5.4 Billion in Last Five Months

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), under the effective guidance of czar Francis Ben, has within five months recovered a whopping sum of Five Billion, Four Hundred and Sixty-Five Million, Nine Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Three Hundred and Seventy-Four Leones (Le: 5,465,911,374) from corrupt elements in society.

According to the ACC, these monies were recovered between 6 June and 29 October, with the commission now poised to pay them into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

A release from the ACC says the recoveries emanated from various corruption-related matters, including but not limited to debt collection and investigations into the Transport and Ports Management System at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay, the NASSIT ferries, double-dipping in public institutions, and refund of compensation for unused property for the construction of the Hill-side Bye-Pass Road.

The Commission added that it would not relent in ensuring that public funds are protected and where such have been stolen recovered.