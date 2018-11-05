Ghana/Cameroon: 2018 WAFCON - Lionesses Ready for Ghana Campaign

While waiting for the Abidjan trip, Head Coach, Joseph Brian Ndoko, has made public a list of 25 players for the Abidjan training camp.

The national women's football squad, the Indomitable Lionesses continue training ahead of their trip to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, in the days ahead. The players are expected to train in Abidjan for ten days in order to adapt to the climate in the West African Region.

For the past three weeks the Lionesses have been training hard in their hideout in Mbankomo working out winning tactics in order to ensure the best performance in Ghana. The training camp was the fifth for the team ahead of the Women Africa Cup of Nations.

While waiting for the Abidjan trip, Head Coach, Joseph Brian Ndoko, has made public a list of 25 players who are capable of defending the colours of Cameroon in Ghana. Out of that number 20 are professional and five home-based players. It should be recalled that only 23 players will be selected for the Ghana campaign. The five local players are therefore expected to improve on their talents during the last training camp in Abidjan to be part of the squad that will be in Ghana.

For the fifth training camp, a total of 14 foreign-based players were invited by Coach Joseph Ndoko. Out of that number only three players- Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene who plays for FC CSKA Moscow, FC St. Malo (France) midfielder, Grace Ngock Yango (forward) and Ada Jacquette of Ahmet Sport (Turkey) are present. The other professionals were expected to join the group yesterday, Sunday, November 4, 2018.

The team had a two-day break on Saturday October 3, 2018 after one training session in the morning. The break ended yesterday Sunday November 4, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The players are expected to resume physical exercises today, Monday, November 5, 2018 while waiting for the departure date.

The tournament is also a qualifying tournament for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The best three teams will qualify for the World Cup.