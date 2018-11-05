5 November 2018

Malawi: Senior Chief Kapeni Endorses Mutharika for Second Term

By Loness Gwazanga- Mana

Senior Chief Kapeni of Blantyre has endorsed President Peter Mutharika as the best candidate in the forthcoming Tripartite Elections slated for May 21 2019.

He made the endorsement on Sunday during a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally at Nyambadwe ground addressed by the DPP's Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa under the theme: Judgment Day.

"There is no President in this country that has developed the country to this level other than President Mutharika. He has made sure that every location has good and passable roads and this is what we call development," Kapeni said.

He pointed out that, "An example of this is the Kameza- Magalasi Road which is being upgraded to a four lane road. I, therefore, urge you all not to vote for a political party but rather vote for development if our country is to prosper."

Nankhumwa urged people from Ndirande to continue supporting the DPP-led government so that their area continues to develop.

Member of Parliament for Ndirande Malabada, Aaron Sangala described Nankhumwa's visit to the area as timely, noting that the party's morale was currently at its peak in the area.

He presented a DPP labelled handmade shoes by a Ndirande based youth as a token of appreciation for the visit.

Some of the notable faces that graced the rally included; Minister of Information, Nicholas Dausi, DPP National Director of Women who is Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Cecilia Chazama, DDP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Esther Mcheka Chilenje, among others.

During the rally, the DPP welcomed defected members from New Republican Party to the ruling party.

