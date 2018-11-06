Nigeria: People Doubting Buhari's Certificate Have Run Out of Ideas - Femi Adesina

The Presidency Sunday said the controversies surrounding the issuance of an attestation of result to President Muhammadu Buhari was the handwork of people who have "run out of ideas."

"I will call this superfluity of nothingness, storm in a teacup, coming from a party that has run out of ideas," said presidential spokesman Femi Adesina on Channels Television's Politics Today.

Buhari was issued the attestation on Friday by the registrar of the West African Examination Council in Nigeria Iyi Uwadie, years after he was accused of not having a West African School Certificate.

The President has insisted that he sat for the exams and that his certificates were with the Nigerian military.

But after WAEC gave him the attestation on Friday critic said it was done to save face, noting that there was nothing to indicate that Buhari actually wrote and passed the exams.

Opposition People's Democratic Party said the certificate issued to the president may have been forged. It pointed to the absence of examination number as a pointer to the fact that the certificate is a "scam".

"Does it not smack of high level scam that the same WAEC, which, in 2015, confirmed that it does not have records of President Buhari's certificate, now had to send officials to present Mr. President with an attestation, that has no original certificate number," the party said in a statement on Sunday.

But Adesina said critics were bad losers, who "re not just satisfied with anything." (edited)