5 November 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egypt: Decisions of the Disciplinary Board of 5th of November 2018

On November 5, 2018, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Confédération Africaine de Football, Mr. Raymond Hack, ruled on the case below.

Match CL 147 : Al Ahly Sporting Club (Egypt) vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Borg El Arab stadium 02.11.2018 played in the frame of the Total Champions League 2018.

Having viewed the footage relating to Player no. 9 OUALID AZARO, and in terms of art. 12 of the Disciplinary Code, the Chairman of CAF Disciplinary Board has decided to impose the below sanctions:

1. Suspend player no. 9 Oualid Azaro for the next two (2) matches, namely match. 148 E.S.T. [Tunisia] vs. Al Ahly Sporting Club [Egypt] and his next match during the CAF interclubs competitions;

2. A fine of 20.000 USD (twenty thousand United States Dollars) is to be imposed upon the club in terms of art. 12.1(b);

3. Al Ahly's Coach, Mr. Patrice Carteron will be invited to appear before the Disciplinary Board for a hearing regarding allegations of unsporting behavior.

