Nigeria: Why We Are Not Going On Strike Again - NLC

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba has given reasons why the union decided to suspend to planned industrial action in the eleventh hour.

While speaking with the press last night in Abuja at the end of the last meeting of the tripartite committee set up to come up with the new minimum wage, Wabba said the decision to suspend the action was reached after agreements were reached and documents signed.

"Having reached this position and agreements signed, the proposed strike action is hereby suspended," the NLC boss said.

Wabba however, refused to disclose the figure of the new minimum wage arrived at by the committee.

He said the figure would only be made public after the committee's report would have been presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4.15pm on Tuesday.

According to him, only one figure would be presented to the President.