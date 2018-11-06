Nigeria: NLC Calls Off Strike As FG Agrees to Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

Photo: Vanguard



Mr Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress says a new minimum wage has been agreed.

The organised labour unions have called off the planned nationwide industrial action initially scheduled to commence today to press home workers' demand for a new national minimum wage.

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, announced the suspension last night in Abuja at the end of the last meeting of the tripartite committee set up to come up with the new minimum wage.

Wabba said the decision to suspend the action was reached after agreements were reached and documents signed.

"Having reached this position and agreements signed, the proposed strike action is hereby suspended," he said.

Wabba however, refused to disclose the figure of the new minimum wage arrived at by the committee.

He said the figure would only be made public after the committee's report would have been presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4.15pm on Tuesday.

According to him, only one figure would be presented to the President.

Daily Trust however, authoritatively gathered that the government agreed and signed the #30, 000 demanded for by the workers.

Two union officials and a senior government official confirmed the #30, 000 agreement.

The Chairman of the committee, Amma Pepple, expressed delight that their assignment had been concluded.

"I am happy to report to you that we have concluded our assignment and we will submit our report to the President by 4.15pm on Tuesday.

We will reveal the figure at the presentation," she said.