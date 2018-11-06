6 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria Loses Top FDI Destination to Morocco, South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
By Chijioke Nelson

Nigeria may be filled with a huge "potential" narrative, but its attractiveness has been overtaken by Moroccan and South African economies, which now lead the investment destinations in the continent, EY report has shown.

More worrisome for the Africa's largest economy, is the fact that other countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, and Zimbabwe registered stronger Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) gains ahead of it.

While South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria, and Ethiopia were the dominant anchor economies within their respective regions, collectively accounting for 40 per cent of the continent's total FDI projects, Morocco and South Africa took the shine off Nigeria, with more projects coming their way.

The situation portends a serious danger for the recovery and growth of the economy, even as hopes for increased FDI were dashed further with the closure of business offices of HSBC and UBS, two major global lenders that attract investors.The EY's latest Africa Attractiveness report, titled: "Turning Tides", showed that FDI was up across the continent in 2017, and provides an analysis of FDI investment into Africa over the past 10 years.

The rising FDI attractiveness, estimated at 718 projects, representing six per cent increase over 2016 record, however, saw Nigeria losing some of its allure to smaller economies.According to the report, the higher project numbers were driven by interest in 'next generation' sectors, like manufacturing, infrastructure, and power generation.

EY Nigeria Country Leader and Regional Managing Partner for Africa, Henry Egbiki, said the past three years have been significant for the continent, as it had witnessed various changes in leadership, including Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola, and even in Kenya.

"The changes, no doubt, brought about a renewed urgency to introduce and implement fresh socio-economic policies that would spur economic growth."As Nigeria prepares for another general election in February 2019, I believe what is needed, as a matter of expedience, is to entrench risk-mitigating policies that will assure both local and foreign investors that the business environment is safe for investment.

"This is the first step, and if this is done, I can assure of more foreign direct investment flows into the country," he said.The long-sought trade integration in the continent was brought to the fore, as low intra-African flows were largely driven by a weaker appetite by both Moroccan and Kenyan investors into neighbouring countries.

Also, South Africa's outward investment project numbers were stagnant, as weak domestic growth saw companies continue the search for external growth opportunities across the continent.After the United States of America, which remains the single largest country investing in Africa, three of the remaining top five investors were from Europe - UK, France, and Germany.

Nigeria

Fast, Free Google WiFi Could Transform Nation's Health

Nigeria is the fifth country – and the first in Africa – to get Google Station super-fast Internet at… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.