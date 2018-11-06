4 November 2018

Tanzania: Simba - We'll Leave Our Mark in CAF Champions League

By Imani Makongoro News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Simba say they have all it takes to perform impressively in both domestic and international club competitions this season.

Speaking during Simba's general assembly yesterday, the club's information officer, Haji Manara, said the Msimbazi Reds will leave their mark in the forthcoming Caf Champions League.

"If you may recall, President John Magufuli challenged us a few months to significantly bolster our squad for the next edition of Caf Champions League," Manara said.

Manara also said they will ensure they retain the Mainland Premier League title.

Earlier this year, Magufuli said he was happy with the way fared in the 2017/18 Premier League season and challenged them to avoid complacency.

"I want you to think of the Africa Champions League. You should think more about African title... this is what makes us feel proud," the Head of State told Simba.

Simba' only big achievement in African football was reaching the final of the now defunct Caf Cup in 1993. They lost to Stella Abidjan of Cote d'Ivoire.

