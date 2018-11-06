Tanzania: Govt to Avail Water to All Villages

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, has promised that the government will ensure it avails clean and safe water services to all villages in the country that are currently lacking the service.

The Prime Minister made the promise in Bumbuli, Lushoto district while winding up his three-day tour of Tanga region over the weekend, insisting that it is the government plan to provide all villagers with water, including residents of Bumbuli Constituency.

The Premier directed Bumbuli council Water Engineer in Lushoto District, Mr Charles Boy to carry out research to establish all villages with no water services in Bumbuli Council. "The government through the campaign that was pioneered by President John Magufuli is intending to improve accessibility of water services in all villages. And with the plans in place, everything will be possible," he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Water and Irrigation, Mr Jumaa Aweso said the government has been allocating enough budgets for water projects that aim to curb the challenge. He said so far, Tanga region alone has been allocated 13bn/- for construction and repairing of water projects, asking the contractors to ensure they come up with quality projects.

"The government is spending a lot of money on water projects, so you need to spend the budget according to the contract. And I will be making follow-ups to ensure value for money," he insisted.

Meanwhile, Premier Majaliwa ordered resumption of operation of the Mponde Tea Factory in Bumbuli constituency, noting that the government decided to retake it from the investor since January 2017.

"The decision to retake it came after we learnt of the presence of a five year conflict between the Union of Tea Growers of Bumbuli and the Korogwe Districts and the investor. The conflict led to closure of the factory," he said.

Mr Majaliwa also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage and his team of experts to cross check the status of machines in the factories so that the government can do the necessary mechanical works for it to resume operations.

According to him, the evaluation that was done established that the net value of the factory stands at 4.4b/-. "So it has to resume production for the greater interest of the country and tea growers surrounding the plant," he said.

On his part, Mr Mwijage said his docket will do everything possible to have the plant back to business and that the government is considering tea as among the major cash crops that have positive contributions to the national economy after coffee, cotton, cashew-nut, tobacco and palms.

"This is among the factories that gave me sleepless nights for a long time, so its re opening will enable the surrounding communities make money out of it," he said, a view that was seconded by the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba who is a Bumbuli legislator.