Uganda: Museveni Urges Graduates to Seek Self - Employment

President Museveni has urged graduates to use the skills they have acquired from higher institutions of learning to create their own jobs.

In a speech delivered by the Vice President, Mr Edward Ssekandi, Mr Museveni said one of the key challenges facing many African countries, including Uganda, is unemployed university graduates.

He was speaking during the 26th graduation ceremony of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) at the main campus in Mbale Town at the weekend.

"The graduates should be equipped with necessary skills and facilitated to engage not only in academic matters, but also be able to create jobs for themselves," Mr Museveni said.

The President said many of the graduates lack prequisite skills to be job creators.

"Indeed, the education system still has some gaps. In most of our countries, graduate youth have no or limited skills, which makes them job seekers rather than job creaters.This is symptomatic of the colonial type of education that still engulfs our education system," Mr Museveni said.

He, however, lauded IUIU for introducing practical courses, which he said are in line with the government programme of skilling Uganda.

"It is, therefore, very delighting to know that IUIU, with support from IDB and other OIC institutions, is working on programmes that will enable our youth to be trained and equipped with skills," Mr Museveni said.

A total of 2,248 students from the four campuses, Mbale, Kibuli, females campus Kabojja and Arua graduated in different fields.

Mr Museveni said government will continue to establish the necessary infrastructure and provide an enabling environment to support the growth of education so as to root out poverty.

The President also urged the graduates to take advantage of the government empowerment programmes like youth livelihood.

"Embrace them so that government can provide you with the necessary capital that can help you to utilise your innovation, invention, imagination and creativity to come up with new business ideas that can accelerate societal transformation and development," Mr Museveni said.

The University Rector, Dr Ahamad Kawesa Sengendo, lauded government for introducing what he called correct policies in the education.

"The NRM's good policies, peace and conducive environment has enabled education institutions in Uganda to grow and develop. Without peace atmosphere prevailing in our country, we would not be able to attract international students," Dr Sengendo said.

He said in order to consolidate the success, the university intends to focus more on establishing programmes in science and technology.

Among the new programmes offered at the university include Bachelors in Nursing, Bachelors of biomedical sciences campus, and PhD in education, among others.

The State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Muyingo, said IUIU is one of the institutions that government is proud of because of its quality and relevant programmes.

"The university has stood to its principle cores to install discipline and its students have remained relevant to compete favourably with other universities," he said.