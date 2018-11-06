Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Foreign-Based Quartet Join Amavubi Camp Ahead of DR Congo Qualifier

Four foreign-based Rwandan players joined the national U-23 Amavubi camp ahead of the first round of the 2019 Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against DR Congo due November 14 at Umuganda Stadium.

Rwanda host DR Congo in their first leg of the continental Under-23 qualifiers in Rubavu District while the return leg will be staged on November 20 in Kinshasa.

The professional players who joined camp over the weekend include; Samuel Gueulette (KAA Gent, Belgium), India-based centre-back Aimable Nsabimana, as well as Tunisia-based duo of Innocent Nshuti (Stade Tunisien) and Abeddy Biramahire (CS Sfaxien).

Their teammates who feature in the domestic topflight league will join the national team after match day six matches which will be played from November 6-8.

The players already in camp travel to Rubavu District this afternoon to begin final preparations. They will be residing at Gorilla Hotel.

Rwanda U23 coach Jimmy Mulisa is confident his side can overcome neighbours DR Congo in the qualifiers.

The winner between Rwanda and DR Congo will take on Morocco in the second round which will be played in March next year. The successful side will proceed to the third and final round which will be staged in June.

The third edition of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations is scheduled for November 8-22 in Egypt. The tournament will determine three African teams to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan.