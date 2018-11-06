Uganda: Bamugemereire, Judges Row On Evictions Heats Up

Kampala — The friction between Justice Catherine Bamugemereire and the Judiciary seems to be edging to explosion with the latter accusing her of exhibiting double standards when she blasted fellow judges for rulings that are fueling land plundering in the country.

She, however, did not castigate her own biological sister, a judicial officer, who recently issued a court order to evict hundreds of families in Sekanyonyi-Lusanja village that left them homeless.

The mass eviction led to public outcry that prompted President Museveni, Justice Bamugemereire, State minister for Education, Rosemary Seninde and Persis Namuganza, State minister for Lands to visit the place.

Bamugemereire chairs the Commission of Inquiry into land affairs in the country.

The President who was saddened by the stranded families halted further evictions or demolitions.

According to the eviction order issued for Medard Kiconco against Patrick Opedo and 16 others, which Daily Monitor has seen, was made by Nabweru Court Chief Magistrate, Rebecca Esther Nasambu, a sister to Justice Bamugemereire.

"Court hereby issues a permanent injunction against the defendants, their agents, workers and servants from continuing to trespass and degrade the suit land, alter its layout or continuing the said nuisance or further construction thereon," Ms Nasambu's eviction order reads in part. It is October 10, 2018.

"The defendants being trespassers should deliver vacant possession of the suit properties at Mpererwe immediately comprised in Kyadondo Block 206, Plot 671. Court orders for the demolition of the defendants' illegal structures from the suit land," Nasambu's ruled and ordered the evictees to pay Shs20m to Mr Kiconco as general damages.

Sixteen days after her sister issued the said order, Justice Bamugemereire, as head of the commission of inquiry, released a press statement lashing out at some judges, magistrates and registrars for making orders or rulings that have escalated land grabbing and eviction of thousands of bibanja holders or giving away of land protected by gazette as forests and wetlands.

Bamugemereire named Justice Godfrey Namudi for his recent judgment that gave away one square mile of Kajjansi central forest reserve to one Eria Mubiru, Vivian Keza and Peninah Busingye Kabingini.

Some judicial officers castigated Bamugemereire for selectively naming some judicial officers whose rulings she said are fuelling land evictions but left out the name of her own sister.

When Daily Monitor asked Justice Bamugemereire about the allegation yesterday, she denied practising double-standards and instead said she is the one who brought the Lusanja eviction incident into the public domain.

