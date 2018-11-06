Uganda: Court Summons MP Karungi Over Poison Attack

Kampala — The High Court in Kampala has summoned Kanungu District Woman MP Elizabeth Karungi to defend herself against allegations that she masterminded the poisoning of a parliamentary female worker in mistaken identity of a woman who was moving out with her husband.

The court asked the legislator to file her defence within 10 days from the date of receipt of the summons or failure to do so, judgment will be entered in her absence.

"Whereas the above named plaintiff (Ms Donna Kamuli) has instituted a suit against you upon the claim the particulars of which are set out in the copy of the amended plaint attached hereto. You are hereby required to file a defence seeking leave to appear and defend yourself in the said suit within 10 days from the date of service of summons on you in the manner prescribed under 0.9 rule one Civil Procedure Rules," reads in part the summons dated October 31, 2018 issued by the court's assistant registrar, Ms Joy Kabajje.

Ms Donna Kamuli sued Ms Karungi, alleging that the MP poisoned her when she mistook her for a woman who was having a love affair with her husband.

Ms Kamuli suspects the poison was introduced into the water bottle which she was served at a restaurant in Kampala.

She is seeking damages for specialised medical care abroad after the initial treatment at Agha Khan Hospital in Nairobi-Kenya required her to undergo further examination in South Africa.

"The plaintiff's (Ms Kamuli) cause of action is for damages, compensatory and punitive arising from the defendant's (MP Karungi) deliberate poisoning of the plaintiff and costs of the suit," Ms Kamuli's statement of plaint in court reads in part.

Ms Kamuli says the poisoning occurred on August 31. She states that MP Karungi later apologised to her that her target was a different woman called Sophie Nassuuna whom her husband was allegedly having a sexual affair with and used to pick her from a hostel in Kikoni, a city suburb, every day.

Both Ms Kamuli and Nassuuna are light-skinned and worked together at Parliament at the time of the poisoning. Nassuuna was an intern at that time.

