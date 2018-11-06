Malawi Gets $215m Credit From India for Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Water Projects

Indian Vice-President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu on Monday launched the "India for Humanity" initiative with Malawi and announced the provision of a line of credit of US$ 215.16 million for 18 water projects.

He said part of the credit line would be used for the construction of Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre in Blantyre.

The signing of the agreements formed part of the successful two-day working visit to Malawi by the Indian Vice President from November 4 to 5, 2018 which was aimed at strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, Malawi and India signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) in the following three areas of Diplomatic and Official Passports, Visa exemption treaty and Peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Signing the agreements were India's Minister of State for Justice and Empowerment, Shri Krishan Pal and Malawi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano.

Among other engagements, Naidu addressed the India-Malawi business meeting that included the inauguration of the business incubation centre and India Africa Institute for Agriculture and Rural development (IAIARD).

The Indian Vice President paid a courtesy call on President Peter Mutharika, where they had discussions on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest for the two countries.

He donated a Bhabhatron' Telecobalt Cancer Therapy machine, medicines worth US$ 2 million, 10 ambulances, 100,000 books, a grant project and K7.17 million to the Beautify Malawi, a charitable organization supported by the First Lady, Prof. Gertrude Mutharika.

Naidu announced that India would run a one-month workshop set up to fix 500 artificial limbs prepared by the world-renowned Jaipur Foot Technology.

Reflecting on the visit, Fabiano described the visit as 'a very important visit in the socio-economic development of the country and diplomatic standing.

The Indian Vice President left the country Monday evening for India having visited Botswana and Zimbabwe during his African leg.