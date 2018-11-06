Somalia: Excitement as Mogadishu Gets 4G Mobile Network

Somtel telecommunications, a mobile telephony company in East Africa, has introduced a 3G/4G mobile network, and eDahab mobile money transfer services to its customers in Mogadishu, Somalia.

During the launch of Somtel's new services that will provide fast internet, voice and data services to towns and rural areas on Sunday, the company announced a share offer to the public.

Somtel is a member of Dahabshiil Group which also operates Africa's leading money transfer company.

The eDahab facility, which will provide financial services through the mobile phones, it expected to be a big boost to the burgeoning e-business sector in the region.

EXPAND COVERAGE

Dahabshiil Group founder and chairman Mohammed Said Duale said the introduction of the Somtel services in Somalia was part of their wider plan to expand its coverage beyond the Horn of Africa.

"Somtel will bring new and vital services, including the latest voice and data services and fibre optic technology at competitive rates to customers in Mogadishu and other places," said Mr Duale.

He added: "eDahab mobile payments and Dahabshiil Bank, which are compliant with local and international laws, will ensure customers access more banking and financial services. Customers will now access new and better services at competitive rates."

FIBRE-OPTIC

Those who attended the event included Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Guled, former President Hassan Sheikh, Minister for Commerce and Industry Abdi Hayir Maareye, Deputy Senate Speaker Abdi Hanshi and Mogadishu Mayor Abdulrahman Omar among other top government officials.

Speakers at the event praised Somtel and Dahabshiil Group for supplying fibre-optic technology and innovative telecommunication services.

They said that this would contribute to the development of the region besides generating new employment opportunities.

The officials said Somtel's share offering will provide exciting investment opportunities to many people.