6 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Speaker Msowoya Bemoans Terror Campaign On Utm - Kaliati Denounces 'Propaganda State'

By Wongani Chiuta

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has bemoaned regime tactics aimed at bringing fear in the lives of the citizens especially those following UTM party lead by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Msowoya said this in Nkhotakota during a UTM rally.

"But I urge you to stand your ground, do not be afraid just like I am not afraid," said Msowoya.

He made the comments after the High Court ordered Registrar of Political Parties to register UTM as a political party within seven days and said the registration should be backdated to September 21 2018.

The High Court also thrown out in another matter, an application by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sponsored group FND of Fyson Chonzi to dismiss Msowoya as Speaker of Parliament.

In her remarks, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said UTM is "people's favourite" because they see it as a ray of hope which will bring about change.

Kaliati called on the youth to work with UTM, saying their leader is very passionate about the youth.

She also accused the DPP administration of crating as "propaganda state".

The UTM leader, who is the country's Vice-President, declared that the UTM, urged his officials and supporters not to be swayed or intimidated by propaganda.

The UTM leader has ended his address at Nkhotakota Primary School by cautioning all those that registered to keep their documents safe and not to be enticed into selling them to any person.

Chilima, who broke ranks with DPP to form the UTM, warned his followers that they would face turbulence, but asked them to be prepared and be assured of successful landing, come the polls.

Among other issues, he urged the people to keep safe their registration certificates so that they can vote next year.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

