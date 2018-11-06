5 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ex-Atletico Madrid Wonder-Kid Jarju Signs Deal

By Sulayman Bah

Ousman Jarju, the first Gambian to ink a deal with Laliga heavyweights Atletico Madrid has returned to get a new club in Spain.

Jarju signed a seven-month deal with Spanish outfit Atletico de Pinto in a contract running out 1st July 2019.

The ex-Steve Biko and Gambia U-20 striker joins a free agent after leaving Finnish third tier cub KTP whom he scored nine times for last season.

The Sukuta-born, now 27, first signed for Atletico Madrid in 2010 from Biko but failed to breakt into the first team prior to playing for the club's reserves and then dropping to the lower echelons.

Atletico de Pinto plays in the fourth division in Spain.

