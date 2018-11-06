5 November 2018

Gambia: Manjai, Foni Headline Super Nawettan, Brikama Loses

By Sulayman Bah

Statistics last year saw Manjai and Foni make for the exit door however this term presents a different tone to the story with both teams headlining their groups.

Manjai top the standings in group A, amassing a total seven points with Foni also managing a similar feat in Pool B.

Foni jettisoned off Jaku (Jarra and Kiang) in a thrilling episode that saw the former pick all points after putting two past their nemesis.

Manjai go top of the rankings having shoved aside FABY 3-1 on Saturday and are on seven points.

Sukuta seat closely at second-place on four points while Kombo East precariously lean at second-from-bottom. -only better than Farato, Busumbalala and Yundum.

In earlier fixtures Manjai drew Kombo East one-all while Brikama also made a light work of Brufut. Lamin and Gunjur could merely grind out a goalless affair.

Meanwhile, Brikama Super Nawettan outfit yesterday evening lost to Gunjur by 1-0. The Brikama coach made several changes from the side that played Brufut last Wednesday.

