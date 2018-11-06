South Africa: Maharaj's 50 Helps Dolphins Keep Titans At Bay

Keshav Maharaj struck a key unbeaten half-century as the Dolphins fought back to reach stumps on 183 for eight after the opening day of their Domestic 4-Day Series encounter against the Titans in Durban on Monday.

The Proteas spinner walked to the middle with his side horrendously placed at 69 for seven on the first morning, and struck his side some way out of trouble with a fiery 73 off 70 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes), before bad light ended play a session early.

Before Maharaj's efforts, the Dolphins were in a heap of trouble after Tshepo Moreki (3/33) ripped through the top order and Matthew Arnold (3/49) made merry with the middle order.

The hosts won the toss and batted but found themselves nine for three. Moreki did the early damage, before Khaya Zondo (23) and Dane Vilas (29) did some damage control with their 52-run fourth-wicket stand.

But Arnold's triple strike, as well as a wicket for Eldred Hawken (1/47), left the Dolphins tottering, before Maharaj and Ethan Bosch (40) added 74 together for the eighth wicket to add some respectability to the scoreboard.

The partnership did end, though, when captain Shaun von Berg (1/26) got Bosch, leaving Maharaj to fight it out until the eventual close.

Source: Sport24