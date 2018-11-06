5 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Taxi Driver Imprisoned Over Deaths of 10 Children Released After Completing Sentence

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cape Town taxi driver, who was convicted of 10 counts of culpable homicide following a collision between his vehicle and a train, has completed his sentence and has been released, the Department of Correctional Services in the Western Cape said on Monday.

"Jacob Humphreys has completed his sentence and was released on August 22," provincial spokesperson Simphiwe Xako told News24.

In 2010, Humphreys overtook a queue of cars waiting at the Buttskop crossing in Blackheath and attempted to cross the railway tracks, even though the booms were down.

When the train collided with his minibus, 10 children were killed and four were critically injured.

In 2012, his 20-year prison sentence was reduced to eight years by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Source: News24

South Africa

Dan Plato Elected As Cape Town Mayor

Dan Plato has been elected as Cape Town's new mayor during a special council sitting on Tuesday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.