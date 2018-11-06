South Africa: Taxi Driver Imprisoned Over Deaths of 10 Children Released After Completing Sentence

The Cape Town taxi driver, who was convicted of 10 counts of culpable homicide following a collision between his vehicle and a train, has completed his sentence and has been released, the Department of Correctional Services in the Western Cape said on Monday.

"Jacob Humphreys has completed his sentence and was released on August 22," provincial spokesperson Simphiwe Xako told News24.

In 2010, Humphreys overtook a queue of cars waiting at the Buttskop crossing in Blackheath and attempted to cross the railway tracks, even though the booms were down.

When the train collided with his minibus, 10 children were killed and four were critically injured.

In 2012, his 20-year prison sentence was reduced to eight years by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

