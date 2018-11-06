Zimbabwe: 454 Schools in Mash West Go Digital

AT least 454 schools in Mashonaland West Province have so far gone digital as Government is adopting new ways of learning that will lead to the transformation of the country's economy.

This is in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of transforming Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030.

Addressing teachers at a Mashonaland West Schools Digitalisation launch held at Chinhoyi High School on Friday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima applauded the province for making strides in modernising the country.

He implored teachers to keep abreast with the modern way of learning as they had a crucial role to play in the transformation agenda.

"It is a good development indeed that out of 1 152 schools in Mashonaland West province, 454 of them are now digitalised," said Minister Mavima.

"We are encouraging all those who haven't adopted this easier way of learning to act likewise as soon as possible. One thing I want you to understand as the education sector is we are the most important sector in this transformation. It is us who have the responsibility to lay the foundation for that development through what we do at our schools from early child development, junior school and secondary school. If we lose it at this foundation, we have lost it as a nation."

Going digital, Minister Mavima said, was a key pillar in the attainment of Vision 2030 through adoption of the most competent curriculum, which emphasises competent skills.

He said the country could only compete favourably with other countries by embracing new ways of doing business in its factories.

"Our President's vision is to modernise everything, our agricultural, mining and tourism sectors, but it is the education sector that makes it possible," he said.

Mashonaland West Minister for Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa also urged teachers who have limited knowledge in ICTs to improve their skills so that they can effectively impart knowledge to schoolchildren.

"We are appealing to all the teachers who are not well versed in ICTs to open up so that they can be taught how to do it for the benefit of these little children," she said.

The Goal Digital Company, which designed the Mashonaland West website, urged all schools to go digital, saying it was the cheapest and easiest way of learning.

The company's director Mr Richard Riyacha said the company was ready to impart ICTs knowledge to all teachers across the country.