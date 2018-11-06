Zimbabwe: Rugeje Preaches Peace, Unity

Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje has urged Zanu-PF supporters in Mutoko North Constituency to remain united and peaceful ahead of the November 24 by-election.

He made the remarks while addressing thousands of party supporters at a rally held at Mutoko Centre last Friday.

"I came here primarily for two things," he said.

"I came here to thank you for standing by your party Zanu-PF in the July 30 harmonised elections. As you all know, Cde Mabel Chinomona was appointed President of the Senate recently and as per our constitution, she must leave the constituency seat and focus on her new office.

"By virtue of that, this constituency seat is now vacant and we must replace her, so we are going to have a by-election on November 24, where we are going to defend our seat."

Cde Rugeje called for unity and peace, and reminded the party supporters that the era of divisions after primary elections was over.

He urged party supporters who voted for different candidates during the primary elections held last month to rally behind the winner Cde Rambidzai Nyabote and seal the party victory on November 24.

"I know you held your primary elections, and I know also that people here voted for their candidates and some of you were disappointed after your candidates lost to the winner," said Cde Rugeje.

"What I want to urge you today is to bury your differences and advance the interest of the party. Let's all rally behind the winner, the person who will represent all of us in the by-election, he needs your support."

Cde Rugeje called those who lost to Cde Nyabote to the podium and instructed them to be his campaign managers ahead of the by-election.

National secretary for war veterans Cde Victor Matemadanda echoed Cde Rugeje's sentiments and urged party members to mobilise more support for the party and dilute the opposition's influence in the district.

"In the harmonised elections, we won by more than 16 000 votes, this time around we want to bag more votes than that," Cde Matemadanda said.

"But let me say I was surprised during the harmonised elections, that the opposition went away with 3 000 votes, where did they come from, how did that happen. It should be a thing of the past for an opposition party to grab such a big number of votes here.

"Let us show them that what happened in the harmonised elections can never be repeated in Mutoko North Constituency."

Cde Matemadanda said victory was certain only if there was unity in the party.