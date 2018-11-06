Zimbabwe: MDC Clrs in Suspected $800 Fraud

Government has called for a thorough probe of two MDC Alliance councillors in Masvingo who are alleged to have claimed $800 in travelling allowances on the pretext they were going on council business but are said to have attended their party's election campaign rallies instead.

The two councillors - Daniel Mberikunashe (Ward 5) and Godfrey Kurauone (Ward 4) - were re-elected into council in the July 30 harmonised elections and risk being jailed for fraud if it is proven that they defrauded the local authority.

It is believed that Clrs Mberikunashe and Kurauone claimed and received a total of $800 for transport, food and accommodation to attend an Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe workshop in Kadoma on June 15 this year.

After allegedly receiving the money the pair never attended the workshop in question and instead attended two MDC Alliance campaign rallies in Mwenezi and Chiredzi.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Cde Ezra Chadzamira confirmed receiving a report on the alleged fraud adding Government wanted the matter investigated thoroughly.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Wellington Mahwende refused to comment while Mayor Councillor Collins Maboke was unreachable.

If the two MDC Alliance councillors are found guilty of defrauding council and jailed this will have serious ramifications on the opposition party's dominance in the Masvingo City Council.

The party will lose its majority of 6 wards and will have four wards like zanu-pf.