Kenya: Tobs Kenya Wins Prestigious Africa Award

Tobs Kenya Golf Safaris beat nine other African companies (mostly from South Africa), to claim Africa's best "Golf Tour Operators" Award during the 2018 World Golf Tourism Award ceremony held at the five- star La Manga Golf Resort in Murcia Spain at the weekend.

The Golf Operator's recognition comes as a major boost to Kenya's Golf Tourism Industry, especially now that the Kenya Open has become part of the PGA European Tour.

Kenya, with more than 40 golf courses and excellent golf weather conditions all-year-long, has the potential to attract tens of thousands of golfing tourists per year.

Ten years ago, (2008) in Marbella Spain, Kenya was chosen by IGATO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators) as the undiscovered Golf Tourism destination.

Receiving the award, Tobs Golf Safaris chairman Tob Cohen said the award represents a great honour and recognition not only for his company, but even more so to Kenya's Golf Tourism Industry. He hoped that the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) will use the opportunity to develop a five-year marketing plan, including strategy and budget to put Kenya finally on the map as a World Class Golf Tourism Destination.

"South Africa gets 100.000 golfing tourists, while Thailand, Spain and Portugal receive more than 750.000 golfing tourists each year. Kenya has the potential to attract at least 50.000 golfers yearly, if marketed properly. In combination with the award winning Masai Mara, super white sand beaches, a friendly English-speaking population, Kenya can do so much more to get its share in this very lucrative niche of the tourism industry. I also would like to congratulate Emirates Airlines for winning Airline of the Year 2018, at the Air Transport Awards in March 2018 and also express my gratitude for sponsoring my flights to La Manga Club in Spain," said Cohen.

Covering an area of 1400 acres, La Manga Club in Murcia - located in South West Spain - is a luxurious resort including a Five-star hotel, villas, a wellness centre and 15 bars and restaurants. It boasts three 18-hole golf courses, 28 tennis courts, eight natural grass football pitches, the best cricket facilities in Spain, rugby and a host of other sports. Founded 45 years ago, La Manga Club clearly displays that Golf and Sports Tourism is worth investing in.

Chris Frost, the Managing Director of World Golf Awards, when presenting the award to Tobs said:

"I would like to congratulate you on this remarkable achievement! Throughout the year a record number of votes have been cast by leading golf tourism professionals, as well as hundreds of thousands of golfers, in more than 100 countries. Golf tourism's highest accolade is truly deserved and rewards your commitment to excellence and determination to become the undisputed market leader in Africa."

Registered as a company in 1991, Tobs Kenya Golf Safaris is a Specialized Golf Tour Operator organizing Golf Safaris into Kenya, Golf Travel Experiences around the world and luxurious Golf Events, the largest golf event the company has organized being the Kenya Golf Trophy.