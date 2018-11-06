Sierra Leone: CHRDI Frowns At MPs Call for Salary Increment

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) has expressed grave concern with regards the sudden motion by members of parliament for an ncrement of their salaries and other benefits.

According to the Chief Executive, Abdul M. Fatoma, they are of the view that such demands by lawmakers lacks conideration for the public interest and it is not justfiable under the current ecenomic status of the country.

"We believe the decision represents a backward step in the desire to effect adherence to the rule of law and fundamental rights of Sierra Leonean citizenry across the country," he said.

For the past two weeks, parliamentarians from both sides of the house have been agitating for an increment in their salaries and other benefits, including sitting fees, wardrobe and fuel allowances, among others.

A motion rasied by Hon. Lahai Marah of the All People's Congress (APC) and Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh of the ruling Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) was unanimously approved last Thursday 1st November, 2018.

However, there have been several criticisms from members of the public and right based organizations, who viewed it as untimely and not in place at this material time.

Mr. Fatoma noted that the move is a total disregard of the majority of Sierra Leonean's will to build a better economy after a decade of blunder by the same politicians.

He urged the government and the people not to allow members of parliament to have a fill day with motion for a gargantuan increase on their salaries and other benefits, inclding wardrobe allowance.

"We notes with considerable alarm this very unfair behaviour by our members of parliament. Therefore, we are calling on parliamentarians to withdraw their motion with immediate effect in the public interest," Fatoma urged, while reiterating their stance against wasteful ecenomic practices, going forward.

According to the CHRDI Chief Executive, the general public's trust in political institutions, including parliament has been undermined in recent decades by prominent scandals, allegations of corruption and other breaches of acceptable behaviour by elected officials.