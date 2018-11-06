Sierra Leone: Former Arsenal Striker Van Persie Boosts Education

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie and wife Bourchra van Persie have handed over three classroom blocks and one office building constructed for children and teachers at Robison village, Kambia district, northern Sierra Leone.

The school building project was implemented by Sunday Foundation, an organisation that has been working in the country over the years.

The commissioning of the building brought together business communities from the Netherlands, members of Sunday Foundation and community stakeholders.

Speaking during the commissioning, founder of Sunday Foundation, Sander de Kramer said that during his first visit to Robison he had seen the need to help the community, especially in the area of education.

"During my visit, I saw the need to help and together with the members of the foundation, one thing that touched our hearts was the need to construct a school for the community and the kids," he said.

Sander continued that the condition of the previous school structure was too deplorable and not comfortable for the children, adding that the mud blocks used to construct the previous building was falling and posed danger for children attending the school.

"The classrooms were also not enough so we decided to build the school.

I went back to Holland and discussed with members, leading to Sunday Foundation organising a big party. Robin Van Persie was in attendance as a member and decided to personally donate the money for the construction of the three classroom block and office for the school," he narrated.

He reiterated that the construction and commissioning of the school was made possible through the personal contribution of Van Persie and his wife.

He said the school was renamed Sunday Foundation Primary School, noting that the cheerfulness of the children inspires him to do more for Sierra Leone.

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 59 in the Kambia District, Hon. Abdul Karim Kamara said his constituency is one of the most deprived communities in Sierra Leone.

Hon. Kamara said Sierra Leone has gone through many transitions, stating that the previous government focused on infrastructure while this new government prioritises education.

He expressed gratitude to Sunday Foundation for complementing government's efforts in the area of education.

He pointed out that the motto for Sunday Foundation , 'togetherness', is unique, hence they have decided to help construct another structure for the senior secondary school.

The lawmaker cited another project that was commissioned by the foundation - a newly constructed community centre at Gerihun, Boama Cheifdom in the Bo District.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in Bo and Kambia have expressed gratitude to Sunday Foundation for taking development to their communities.

Chairman Kambia District Council, Mohamed Yayah Bangura noted that lots of children had dropped out of school because of lack of parental care, while he encouraged the beneficiaries to take their school work seriously.

"Love your education and focus on your studies. This is the only way to empower you and take you out of poverty," he said.

On behalf of Kambia District, Chairman Bangura expressed gratitude to Sunday Foundation for their kind gesture.