Sierra Leone: Tangains Festival Slated to Start 1st December

Director of Tangains Festival, Master Tutie Haffner Thurday officially launched this years' festival, which I slated to commence 1st December until 1st January 2019 at the National Stadium in Freetown.

Haffner also launched the first ever Website for the Tangains Festival to help Sierra Leoneans know more about the annual cultural event.

He told journalists that the general theme for this year's festival is: 'Know where you come from', while the specific theme is: 'Ar lek Salone', adding that the festival would showcase cultural performances.

He said Feetong Players International, in collaboration with Top Best Squad (TBS) and the management of the National Stadium would use the festival to showcase cultural performances, innovation and trade fair exhibition.

Giving a brief background about the festival, Tutie Haffner said the festival was first staged in Freetown in 1994 and was hosted at three venues - Victoria Park, National Stadium and Goderich Village.

He stated that over the years the Tangains Festival has been attracting over one million people each year, including foreign business personalities, and that it has also created opportunities to enhancing socio economic growth.

The Freetong Players Director said that Sierra Leonean arts and culture, entertainment and trade partnership would be displayed as a way to showcase the country's rich national economic cultural heritage.

Haffner said daily programmes would include presentation of treat, musical fiesta, including live band exhibition of traditional history, Miss Tangains beauty pageant, football gala, dancing competition, Salone fashion, Children's Talent exposition, toy competition, traditional games, trade fair, lottery, cinema, and sale of hand craft.

He told journalists that this year's festival would ensure tight security, provide toilet facility, thus cautioning intruders to avoid any clandestine entry into the stadium during the festival.

"Tangains festival is for everyone and I am calling on Sierra Leoneans to be part of this year's programme as many activities have been lined up. Let them come and enjoy themselves," he pleaded with revelers.