Sierra Leone: Police Ban Street Carnival Ahead of Festive Season

The Sierra Leone Police have among a host of other security measures banned street carnivals during this festive season.

Head of Police Media, Superintendent Brima Kamara said while reading a press statement signed by Inspector General of Police Dr. Richard Moigbeh that the ban on several public activities during the festive season was to guarantee the peace, public safety and security.

"All street carnivals are banned. We will not give anybody permit or clearance to do any street carnival. It will create a lot of traffic, bottleneck and many other problems. We are going to police this festive season well. You can employ other facilities to enjoy yourself," he said.

Superintendent Kamara told newsmen at police headquarters in Freetown Thursday that it was unlawful for anyone to play loud music or cause other loud noise after 10p.m. in communities, to the annoyance of others, citing section 13 of the Public Order Act of 1965.

In addition, the police have also put 11p.m. as the official closing hour for all local bars, noting that their men were under strict instruction to enforce their closure when there is reasonable ground that the bar's operation is causing annoyance to others within the community.

The police media boss noted that they would also be monitoring drunk drivers and those who drive unregistered vehicles.

"It is unlawful for anyone to drive unregistered vehicle or to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol. All vehicles with government Number plate or temporary vehicle registration card should not ply the roads after 6pm all days," he said.

In recent times, police have among other measures mounted road blocks at major points at night and instituted stop-and-search of individuals and vehicles.