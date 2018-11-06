Sierra Leone: Dayu Mining Company Promotes Football in Three Communities

The leading mine Development Company in Tonkolili District, Northern Sierra Leone, Da Yu Mining, has established itself as a player in support of football by delivering a donation of one thousand United States dollars ($1,000) worth of football items.

Three villages including Masumbirie, Kalmaron and Maranda benefited from the donation. The donated items include, a complete 18 person's team football jerseys and three football for each of the three communities.

The Councilor of Ward 183, Constituency 055, Mohamed Bangura noted that, "it brings a lot of differences where youth are encouraged to exhibit their talents through football."

Describing how the initiative will fill the need for football sponsorship, Councilor Bangura said the support is expected to prepare youth to take part in regional competitions.

"It goes along the same strategy of getting people to be united through football and stimulating the local communities," he added.

"It's really awesome to get this community support from Da Yu," he said, adding that, 'the important thing about this type of donation is that, it really enables the youth to play the game they love most."

Addressing journalists during the handing over ceremony, Dayu's Community and HR Consultant, Mohamed S. Daffae said, "We were pleased to support the communities with these football kits."

"It aligns well with our value of sustainability, youth support, unity in the mining host communities, and we're excited to see that there is going to be football activities that supports recreation and wellness for our youth and their families."

One of the beneficiaries, Abu Conteh commended the Management and Staff of Dayu mining company for their unflinching support to their communities. According to him, football is a physically demanding game that provides an opportunity for players to improve their speed, agility, strength, hand-eye coordination and overall cardiovascular endurance.

He explained that football also promotes extraordinary physical fitness, improves the inclination for team work, and fortifies mental capabilities that are necessary for any child's growth. "Football is an important means for people to form and maintain strong friendships that might otherwise not exist," he stressed.