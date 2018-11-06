Sierra Leone: Retired Police Sergeant Convicted of Sexual Penetration

Retired Police Sergeant Muctarr Alusine Kabba, 70, was Thursday convicted and sentenced to serve two years in prison for the offence of sexual penetration of a child contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act 2012.

The retired police officer was standing trial in the High Court of Sierra Leone presided over by Justice Monfred Sesay on one count of sexual penetration of a child.

State Prosecutor Aruna K. Sesayhad alleged that the convict on 13rd July 2016 in Freetown sexually penetrated a child under the consent age of eighteen years.

The septuagenarian though wasted no time to plead guilty to the charge when put to him by the Court Registrar, pleading with the judge to temper justice with mercy.

In his sentencing statement, Justice Sesay said he had taken into consideration that the convict did not waste the court's time by pleading guilty to the charge and the time he had already spent at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre.